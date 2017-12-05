Officials: Kitchen fire forces resident out of Norfolk apartment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk resident will be forced to relocate after a Tuesday morning after their apartment caught fire.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials say units were called to a Navy housing complex on O’Conner Crescent just before 9 a.m. Crews had the fire under control within 10 minutes.

The fire was mainly contained by sprinklers in the building, officials say. It was caused by unattended cooking in the kitchen.

Officials say water damage will require the resident to relocate to another apartment within the complex. One dog was rescued, and no injuries were reported.