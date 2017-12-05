Members of airborne squadron returning from deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More than 160 men and women of the Airborne Early Warning Squad 121 are returning Tuesday morning to Naval Station Norfolk.

Navy officials say the “Bluetails” spent six months assisting the USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group during a six-month deployment.

Members of the “Bluetails” squadron completed 132 combat missions, and logged 1,454 total flight hours over the Arabian Gulf.

The men and women of the “Bluetails” are scheduled to return Tuesday, along with five E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.