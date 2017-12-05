JCC police investigate 7-Eleven armed robbery

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven on Richmond Road.

On Nov, 28, police responded to the 7-Eleven in the 6600 block of Richmond Road for the robbery at around 10 p.m.

The clerk told police on scene that an unknown male, entered the store, armed with a black and silver hand gun, and demanded money. The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. He fled in a vehicle heading east on Richmond Road.

There were no reported injuries.

If you have any information on this robbery or the suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.