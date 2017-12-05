James City police attempting to identify fraud suspect

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking to identify a woman who is accused of using a stolen bank card at a bank.

On Oct. 24 at around 3 p.m., police responded to the Union Bank in the 5100 block of John Tyler Highway in reference to a female passing a fraudulent identification card and a stolen bank card and check. The clerk found that the bank card was reported as stolen and refused the transaction.

The female left the area in a black GMC Acadia before police arrived on scene.

If you have any information on this woman, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.