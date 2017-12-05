In the Kitchen: Tasty Holiday Treats for Dogs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today in the kitchen we had Jackie Jacobs and her sister Cathy from My Best Friend’s Cupcake. Their mascot, Samantha, also joined them for festive doggy treats. They showed off some of their tasty holiday treats for dogs that were decorated, also organic, and gluten free.

They deliver all across Hampton Roads so get your best friend of the best gifts to give.

My Best Friend’s Cupcakes

(757) 754-1148

MyBestFriendsCupcakes.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by My Best Friend’s Cupcakes.