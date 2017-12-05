Healthcare Open Enrollment Season

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s a lot of talk about health insurance these days and December 15 is the deadline to enroll in the Health Insurance Marketplace. You can get the help you need this weekend at the Celebrate Healthcare Enrollfest.

It is a 3-day Mega Healthcare Insurance Enrollfest at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Get free assistance in renewing or enrolling in a health insurance plan, HIV AIDS Testing, Therapeutic Massage and resources. Find out if you qualify for government assistance.

Celebrate Healthcare Enrollfest

Friday – Sunday

Hampton Roads Convention Center – Hampton

For More Information, visit CelebrateHealthcare.net or call (757) 287-0277

Like them on Facebook and follow on twitter @CelebrateHC

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Celebrate Healthcare.