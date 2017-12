NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four people and four dogs were displaced Monday following a house fire in Norfolk.

Officials with Norfolk Fire-Rescue say crews arrived on scene on Gygax Road and found smoke coming from the house.

Officials say the fire started on the stove and extended into the cabinets. Crews had the fire under control in 10 minutes.

The family — two adults and two children — and their four dogs were displaced because of the damage. Electrical power to the house was cut off as well.