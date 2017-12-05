Ex-Navy chief gets 3 years for sending pornographic videos to minor

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy chief petty officer who pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor is facing three years in prison.

Scott Lee Penny was sentenced Monday in a Norfolk court. He pleaded guilty in August — admitting that he sent pornographic videos of himself, and of others, to a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl using the app KiK.

The person turned out to be an undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations.

Penny will have three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.