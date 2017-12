ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An investigation into a 31-year-old man’s death is underway in Elizabeth City.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Peartree Road, near Southside Street, just before noon Monday and located the victim, Antonio Daniels.

Police have not said how he died.

Call the Elizabeth City Police crime line at 252-335-5555 if you know anything that can help them with this investigation.