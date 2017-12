VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a Virginia Beach house.

The house is on Lynnriver Drive, near the corner of Lynnhaven Parkway and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Dispatch tells WAVY.com the fire was called in just after 5:45 a.m. There were no injuries report and the fire is under control, according to dispatch.

