VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A fire Monday night left three adults displaced in Virginia Beach.

Fire department officials say units were called to a home on Loblolly Lane, in the Timberlake section of the city, just after 5 p.m. It was under control within 30 minutes.

The Red Cross was called to help the three adults who were displaced. Officials say no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

