Christmas trees stolen from Virginia Beach lot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — You can’t miss the Tin Soldiers standing along Shore Drive in Virginia Beach, or the sounds of Christmas inside the shop they guard.

The owners of Tin Soldiers Forgotten Treasures, Maggie and Bill Schratwieser, love the season and their clients so much they decided last year to make their Christmas wish come true by starting a tree lot.

Maggie told WAVY why she loves it, “For me the joy of seeing the families run around the lot and the kids picking out their tree.”

Over the weekend they noticed the lot seemed sparse, so Bill counted the trees and came up 19 short.

That’s about $1,200 worth.

“That’s a lot for a small business,” Maggie said. Now she won’t be able to provide hot cocoa to customers as she had planned.

She will however, continue a tradition of giving a way one tree and a holiday dinner to a family in need.

“Nobody was hurt, we’re out some trees and there’ s not much we can do about it but keep our spirit up,” she added.

They’ll also put up more lights and some cameras and encourage other sellers to do the same.