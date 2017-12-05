Campus at Lee in Hampton has a new name

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton City Schools (HCS) just reached a decision to rename the current Campus at Lee. It’s been the topic of debate for more than a year.

As 10 On Your Side has reported, the local chapter of the NAACP and the SCLC requested the school board change the names of Jefferson Davis Middle School and the Campus at Lee, which are named for Confederate figures. Several public meetings were held to discuss the issue. The same process took place last year but the names remained the same.

The Campus at Lee provides seven adult and alternative learning programs, and is technically not a school, according to HCS. The children who attend the programs remain enrolled in their zoned schools. Instead it is considered a combination of distinct educational services, which they say means the administration as opposed to the School Board is responsible for naming or renaming the facility.

Students and staff came up with potential new names. The location will now be named Hampton City Schools Adult and Alternative Learning Center, effective immediately.

The NAACP released this statement on the renaming of the Campus of Lee Tuesday:

We are happy that Hampton City Schools have renamed the Campus at Lee and await to see if there will be a vote on the renaming of Jefferson Davis Middle School tomorrow. We stand behind Hampton City Schools policy on naming or renaming elementary and middle schools after people that have contributed outstanding service to mankind in their city, state or country.” ~ Gaylene Kanoyton, President, Hampton Branch

