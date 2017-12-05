Authorities: Pizza delivery charged after false police report

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office charged a pizza delivery driver with making a false police report.

Authorities say that on December 4, around 8:15 p.m., the pizza delivery driver called in and reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint when he delivered a pizza to an apartment on Willowood Drive.

Officials responded to the apartment and interviewed the residents. After talking to the residents, it was determined that the delivery driver had lied about the armed robbery.

The driver, 19-year-old Noah Klein, of Hampton, was charged with making a false report.