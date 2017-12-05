Audience: Windsong

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today the Windsong singers from Norfolk Christian Schools joined us in our studio audience. They are scheduled to sing at Lincoln Center in March and they need your help getting there. Norfolk Christian Director of Fine Arts Claudia Nachtigal was here to tell us about their upcoming Madrigal Dinner Fundraiser, their Lincoln Center performance invitation, and how you can help.
Norfolk Christian Schools
Holiday Band Concert
Wednesday night at 6:30
Norfolk Christian Upper School
Choral Concert
Tuesday, December 12 at 6:30pm
First Presbyterian Church – Norfolk
Ambassador Gala and Madrigal Dinner
Friday, January 19 at 6:30pm
Tickets & more information on this event and holiday concerts, visit NorfolkChristian.org