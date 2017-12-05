Audience: Windsong

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today the Windsong singers from Norfolk Christian Schools joined us in our studio audience. They are scheduled to sing at Lincoln Center in March and they need your help getting there. Norfolk Christian Director of Fine Arts Claudia Nachtigal was here to tell us about their upcoming Madrigal Dinner Fundraiser, their Lincoln Center performance invitation, and how you can help.

Norfolk Christian Schools

Holiday Band Concert

Wednesday night at 6:30

Norfolk Christian Upper School

Choral Concert

Tuesday, December 12 at 6:30pm

First Presbyterian Church – Norfolk

Ambassador Gala and Madrigal Dinner

Friday, January 19 at 6:30pm

Tickets & more information on this event and holiday concerts, visit NorfolkChristian.org