Virginia Beach officials to hold public forums on sea-level rise

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach officials want to hear from you about sea-level rise and frequent flooding at several upcoming public forums.

City officials say they want to hear residents thoughts and concerns about how to reduce the risk of rising waters. According to officials, the information collected at the forums will be used to help develop its long-term strategy for combating sea-level rise and frequent flooding in low lying areas.

The city says it’s also experiencing issues related to the storm water systems reduced ability to adequately drain rainfall and need residents input on how to tackle that matter as well.

“The City of Virginia Beach recognizes these challenges and has taken a proactive stance to ensure a vibrant future,” said Phillip Davenport, the city’s director of public works in a release. “Sea level is expected to continue increasing in the future, and at a high rate.”

The city is working to develop its 5-year plan, named the Comprehensive Sea Level Rise and Recurrent Flooding Analysis and Planning Study. It started it in 2015 to provide a blueprint for flood resiliency. The plan features a three-phase approach: to assess current problems, find ways to reduce risk and increase resiliency.

Davenport says each meeting will focus on particular watersheds in the area, such as the Lynnhaven and Elizabeth rivers, and the city’s 31 drainage basins. City officials ask that residents attend the meeting dedicated to their specific watershed. All meetings will take place over the next two months from 6 to 8 P.M.

Sea level rise public meetings schedule:

​Mon., Dec. 4, 2017 ​2, 17-22 ​Elizabeth River: Kempsville, Elizabeth River & Level Green ​​Kempsville High School,

5194 Chief Trail

​Weds., Dec. 6, 2017 ​​5, 6, 7 ​Eastern Lynnhaven: Bounded to the east by First Colonial Road; the south by Princess Anne Road; and the west by Rosemont Road and Little Neck Road ​​​Cox High School,

2425 Shorehaven Drive

​Mon., Dec. 11, 2017 ​8, 29, 30 ​Oceanfront: Beach District and the Lynnhaven east of Great Neck Road ​​Cooke Elementary School,

1501 Mediterranean Avenue

​Weds., Jan. 17, 2018 12-15

​Stumpy Lake/Northlanding River: Southwest of Princess Anne Road; bounded to the north by Kempsville Road Landstown high School,

2001 Concert Drive

​​Mon., Jan. 22, 2018 ​9-11, 16, 23-28 Back Bay: South of the Green Line/NAS Oceana to the NC Border; includes some communities surrounding the North Landing River

​Kellam High School,

2665 West Neck Road

Thurs., Jan 25, 2018

​​3, 4 ​Western Lynnhaven: North of Princess Anne Road; bounded to the east by South Rosemont Road and Little NEck Road ​Princess Anne High School,

4400 Virginia Beach Blvd.

​​Mon., Jan. 29, 2018 1,31

​Little Creek: Area to the east where Shore Drive meets Northampton Blvd.​ ​Bayside High School,

4960 Haygood Road