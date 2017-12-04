Time magazine reveals shortlist for 2017 Person of the Year

(WFLA) — Time magazine has released its shortlist for this year’s Person of the Year.

The shortlist was announced on the “Today” show Monday morning. The magazine describes it as “recognizing the person or group of people who most influenced the news during the past year, for better or for worse.”

These are the 10 finalists in alphabetical order:

Jeff Bezos: The founder and CEO of Amazon, and the richest person in the world.

“The Dreamers:” The undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children by their parents.

Patty Jenkins: The director of “Wonder Woman” who became the first female director of an American studio superhero movie.

Kim Jong Un: The North Korean leader who is pushing the nuclear program forward in his country.

Colin Kaepernick: The former NFL quarterback started a national protest last year by sitting during the national anthem ahead of a football game.

The “#MeToo” Movement: The online movement began amid accusations of sexual misconduct in Hollywood and several other industries.

Robert Mueller: The former FBI director is now leading an investigation into Russian interference in last year’s Presidential Election.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: Supporters describe the recently-elevated crown prince as bold and revolutionary, but his opponents call him reckless.

President Donald Trump: President Trump was Time’s Person of the Year in 2016, and is up for the award again as his first year in office wraps up.

Xi Jinping: The Chinese President received a second five-year term this year.

You can learn more about the finalists on Time’s website.

The 2017 Person of the Year will be announced on the “Today” show Wednesday morning.