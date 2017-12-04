Suspect pleads guilty in Va. Beach teen’s shooting death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect in the shooting death of a Virginia Beach teenager pleaded guilty Monday morning in court.
Ethan Torres was faced with charges including second-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Sidea Griffin.
Torres, who was 17 at the time, was certified to be tried as an adult this past spring.
Police said Griffin showed up at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in mid-January, and later died from her injuries.
