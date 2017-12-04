Some Virginia Beach residents oppose manufacturing plant proposal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some Virginia Beach residents are pushing back against a proposal to put a manufacturing plant at the site of an old golf course.

The former Owl’s Creek Golf Center sits on Birdneck Road. The land could become the site of a 540,000 square-foot battery manufacturing plant. According to the city’s Director of Economic Development, Warren Harris, the company would bring 1,100 jobs with an average salary of $70,000, and construction could start by next year if this moves forward.

More than 600 people have signed an online petition that raises concerns about traffic and property values. Daniel Pruett said he moved to the neighborhood across from the old golf course about a month ago, but he would not have if he knew about the plant proposal.

“It would just disrupt the community as a whole and the flow. It’s a nice little quiet area, and you’ve got a lot of trucks coming in. You’ve got a lot of vehicles. It’s going to be busy,” he said.

He and another neighbor, Cheryl Walsh, don’t believe a manufacturing plant would be the best use of the space.

“I would like to see that property developed into something for the citizens, something a little more nature-oriented, like botanical gardens or a running trail, jogging park. I’d like to see it kept in its same beauty,” Walsh said.

They are both hoping to attend a meeting Tuesday, where city council will vote on re-zoning the land. City staff and the planning commission both recommend approval of the re-zoning.

“I purchased a property across from a golf course and I wasn’t expecting it to, a few years later, be a manufacturing facility,” Walsh said.

According to Harris, a traffic assessment showed the section of Birdneck Road near the site was under-utilized and would have enough capacity for the manufacturing plant. The city held two community engagement meetings on the issue, he said. According to an existing land use plan, the land is located in a special economic growth area, he said.