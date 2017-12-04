Prosecutors seek mental evaluation of Ashanti Billie kidnapping suspect

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Federal prosecutors believe the man accused of kidnapping Ashanti Billie may not be competent to stand trial.

Prosecutors filed documents late last week requesting that Eric Brian Brown undergo a mental health evaluation. Brown, a 45-year-old retired Navy veteran, was charged last month in the kidnapping if Billie.

The 18-year-old had been found dead in Charlotte, North Carolina almost two weeks after she went missing. Brown did construction at a Blimpie where Billie worked in Norfolk, according to court records.

Prosecutors are arguing that multiple incarcerations Brown has with agents and others before his arrested indicted “deeply troubling statements and bizarre conduct.” Documents show prison staff have noted “unusual actions” from Brown since he was incarcerated.

A judge found probable cause in mid-November for the kidnapping case to move forward. The FBI said in court last month that Brown’s DNA matched sample’s found inside Billie’s mini cooper.

