Movie Review: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our film critic, Stephanie Cooke came by today to give her review of the new movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. This is a dark drama with a sense of humor set in a town with an undercurrent of racism coursing the streets. Academy Award winner, Frances McDormand stars as the Mildred Hayes, a mother whose daughter was brutally murdered and after months and months pass she decides to use three billboards to bring attention to the case. She targets the town’s chief of police Will Willoughby, played by Woody Harrelson.

If you’re looking to catch a movie, don’t forget to check out Cinema Cafe locations across Hampton Roads

CinemaCafe.com

(757) 523-SHOW

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Cinema Cafe.