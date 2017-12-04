Local assistance program helping to winterize homes at no cost

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — With the possibility of winter weather approaching this weekend, a local assistance program is hard at work winterizing homes at no cost to the homeowners.

The Weatherization Assistance Program from STOP Incorporated can save families that qualify up to $5,000. STOP works on 175 homes a year.

You know you’re at Alicia Airey’s Chesapeake home when you find Anita Bailey suiting up, “This stuff is to cover up the ground to prevent moisture,” Bailey tells us as she is putting down special plastic to stop moisture from coming in the home in the crawl space.

We found Shelby Barnett on a ladder fixing vents, “It gets hard and dries, so it will be more efficient air flow through the vent,” Barnett tells us as he fixes a vent to improve airflow.

Donald Clanton had his heat energy audit figuring out the most efficient ways to weatherize the home, “It helps those with low incomes to have energy efficient homes without cost to them,” Clanton says as he looks at the audit that outlines what is to be done in the home.

We met homeowner Alicia Airey in her kitchen, “To have this organization come in and basically fix all those big, big problems that we can’t afford is great.”

We found a crew member cutting wood pieces to encase vents up in the attic, preventing newly blown insulation from coming down through the vents.

STOP Incorporated’s Tyrone Sessoms points to a new vent you can can see on the side of the house: “Say you have a bad smell like smoke. That vent, if you turn it on, it should ventilate the house to the exterior.”

They put an insulation coat around Airey’s hot water heater, “This is like putting a coat on in winter,” Clanton says.

Airey showed us what STOP Incorporated did to her door: “It is a weather strip. They have one on the bottom of the door, and they also have installed it on the inside of the frame which leads to our garage. We always feel the cold air especially at night when the temperature is dropping, and the kids say ‘Mom I can feel cold air rushing in,’ so now you don’t feel it anymore, which is great. It will definitely save me money on my electric bill.”

Clanton adds this, “When you come into a home, especially if you are only going to be here one or two days, and a person already tells you they can tell a difference. They can feel something different. That is a really good feeling.”

If you want to apply for the STOP Incorporated Weatherization Assistance Program, email http://www.stopinc.org or call 757-858-1397.