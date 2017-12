PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Call it a Christmas Miracle but Chef Kevin Sharkey made a sandwich with all the texture and flavor of a traditional cheese-steak, with none of the beef. Watch to see how he turns mushrooms into the main ingredient.

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Rd – Virginia Beach

(757) 965-4510

1608Crafthouse.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.