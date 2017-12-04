Holiday Style for Men

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you’re looking for something to wear to your holiday party or just going for a more spruced up look at work, Phil Scotti from Philip Michael Fashion for Men has it covered! Phil joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with some great advice on fashion trends for men around the holidays.

Philip Michael Fashion for Men locations in Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach

PhilipMichaelFashion.com

(757) 226-9836

This segment of The Hampton Roads show is sponsored by Philip Michael Fashion for Men.