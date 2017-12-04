Fight over love locks goes from bridge to courtroom

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The fight over Norfolk’s “love locks” continues.

A group of residents say they tried to get the city to remove the locks, but the city says the locks aren’t considered graffiti. So, the residents are citing a Virginia code that says: if there are five or more citizens who have a complaint about a public nuisance, they can petition a judge to create a grand jury to investigate. However, some residents we spoke with say they aren’t sure this is something to fight about.

In the heart of Ghent, crossing over the Hague, is a debate over locks and love.

“I could understand how the community feels it’s a little defacing but also there’s a little novelty, you know,” said Norfolk resident Don Cuffy.

A group of residents is taking the fight to court, saying they believe the locks fit the definition of public nuisances, hazards and graffiti. Plus, they are worried about safety concerns. Those residents who want the locks gone did not want to speak with us on camera, but say the unresponsiveness of city officials is what motivated to take the fight to court.

Many residents and frequent bridge-goers we met on Monday aren’t concerned.

“I think it’s a nice gesture on people’s parts to put the locks there and I would be in favor of continuing it,” said Paul Winslow, who runs over the bridge about three times per week. He said, “I think they should stay up. They’re part of the decor, they’re not graffiti.”

Norfolk resident Christopher Revels is an artist and says he doesn’t mind the locks, as long as they are put up with the right intentions.

“They mean something to someone else,” said Revels. “But when I look at them, I don’t see them as an obstruction or something ugly. I just see people unifying their love with one another.”

As for Cuffy, who walks the bridge everyday, he sees both sides

“They have meaning to the folks who put them on there, but again considering the community, it would be a desire for them to kind of find a compromise,” Cuffy said.

The group of concerned residents is working with city councilwoman Andria McClellan to address the issue. You may remember she’s working to get an alternative sculpture to hold the locks. She says that sculpture is in the planning phases.

The group has a court hearing set for January 22.