Fatality reported in Southampton County crash

CAPRON, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal crash in Southampton County.
The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department posted to Facebook Monday a two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Southampton Parkway and Buckhorn Quarter Road.
Both sides of the road were shutdown as a result of the crash. Virginia Department of Transportation officials said a detour was put in place.
There was a fatality in the crash, according to the fire department. The circumstances of the crash are unclear at this time.
