Fatality reported in Southampton County crash

CAPRON, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal crash in Southampton County.

The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department posted to Facebook Monday a two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Southampton Parkway and Buckhorn Quarter Road.

Both sides of the road were shutdown as a result of the crash. Virginia Department of Transportation officials said a detour was put in place.

CAPRON: Crash Route 58 at Buckhorn Road. East and westbound traffic stopped. Detour to be put in place. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) December 4, 2017

There was a fatality in the crash, according to the fire department. The circumstances of the crash are unclear at this time.

