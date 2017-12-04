Family of 3 displaced after Virginia Beach townhouse fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-family townhouse caught on fire Sunday night, leaving three displaced, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Glenshire Drive in Lynbrook Landing at 9:30 p.m.

The fire was quickly contained to the back of the home.

The family of three has made other living arrangements.

There were no injuries reported with this incident, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

