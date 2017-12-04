Authorities, searching for wanted fugitive, take a suspect into custody near ODU

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a suspect has been taken into custody Monday afternoon near Old Dominion University after a search of the area by local law enforcement and U.S. Marshals.

Details were scarce as off 3:30 p.m., but police say Marshals were searching for a wanted fugitive in the area of 43rd Street and Killam Avenue.

Police couldn’t confirm whether the suspect taken into custody was the one who was wanted by law enforcement.

Authorities responded to the area after receiving a call for a suspicious situation.

Came in as a “multi jurisdiction” investigation.