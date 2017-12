PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today comes to us from Atlantic Bay Cares and they came to tell us about their Senior Wish List program and how you can help. Senior Administrative Coordinator, Cynthia Tenney gave us all the details.

Atlantic Bay Cares

Holiday Donation Drive

Through December 8th

600 Lynnhaven Parkway – Virginia Beach

For more information, visit AtlanticBay.com/ABCares

or call (757) 213-1660