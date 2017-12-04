Army unveils uniforms for 2017 Army-Navy game

WEST POINT, NY (WAVY) — Army’s uniforms for the upcoming Army-Navy game will harken back to the winter warfare of World War II.

The uniforms unveiled Monday honor the 10th Mountain Division, which had its origins during World War II.

(Read more about the history behind the uniforms here).

This is the second consecutive year Army will wear a uniform inspired by the World War II era. Army’s 2016 uniforms paid homage to the 82nd paratroopers.

Honoring the Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division #ClimbToGlory pic.twitter.com/gOwGjEF4gE — ArmyWestPoint Sports (@GoArmyWestPoint) December 4, 2017

The Black Knights will don an all-white look in 2017 that appears simple on the surface. However, they feature many nods to the division.

For instance, the jersey’s gold numbers are fashioned after the font used on the M29C snowmobiles nicknamed the “Weasel.” The helmets will feature a logo the replicates an unofficial crossed-skis pin some soldiers had made by local craftsman.

Army also added “follow me bars” to the helmets — which are meant to mimic the vertical white bars worn by officers during the war.

Navy, meanwhile, is wearing a Blue Angels-inspired look for this year’s game.

The Black Knights and Midshipmen will square off in the 118th Army-Navy game Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m.