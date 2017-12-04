2 fires reported Monday in Newport News in just over an hour; 2 dogs perish

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News firefighters responded to two separate fires that happened almost within an hour of each other on Monday, including one that took the life of two dogs.

The first fire was reported at 11:42 a.m. at a home at Roanoke Avenue and 36th Street. When firefighters arrived minutes later, they found a large part of the first floor in flames, but searched the home for residents.

No one was found and the fire was reported under control at 12:07 p.m. That fire, which the Newport News Fire Marshal’s Office said was caused by a space heater, caused significant fire, heat, smoke and water damage throughout the home.

Then at 12:56 p.m., a second fire was reported in the 1100 block of 17th Street. Firefighters arrived at 1 p.m. and found a 10 feet by 10 feet storage shed, which sat adjacent to dog houses, engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say they were able to rescue three dogs from the dog houses, but couldn’t save two.

The Newport News Fire Marshal says that fire was caused by an electrical short.