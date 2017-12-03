Virginia Tech, UVa bowl destinations announced

Football fans in the Commonwealth will get a special Christmas gift as both Virginia Tech and Virginia are slated to play their bowl games on the same day. Virginia Tech will play no. 17 Oklahoma State in the Camping World Bowl down in Orlando, Florida, while the University of Virginia will take on Navy in the Military Bowl in Annapolisl.

Both games will be played on December 28th. The Cavaliers (6-6, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) will kickoff at 1:00 pm, while the Hokies (9-3, 5-3) will kickoff at 5:15.

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente can become the first head man since Ralph Friedgen in 2001 and 2002 to win 10 games in his first two seasons. Bronco Mendenhall has UVa back in the postseason for the first time since a trip to the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in 2011.