Retired war dog missing from Portsmouth neighborhood

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Darja, a 4-year-old retired explosive detection war dog went missing from the Shae Terrace Neighborhood Saturday.

The Belgian Malinois was last seen roaming around 1 a.m. near the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, according to Kristen Maurer, the President of Mission K9 Rescue.

Darja’s owner, Frankie Rivas had to leave town and left the dog with a friend. Rivas says the friend let Darja in the backyard when the dog jumped the fence and disappeared.

Darja is wearing a red collar and is described as “super sweet, but she may be timid.”

The retired pup spent her life in a working contract kennel in Kuwait. She retired early due to issues with the kennel that went viral. Mission K9 Rescue brought Darja and 9 others back from Kuwait last July.

If you spot her, please call Frankie at (763) 257-9367.

Mission K9 Rescue is offering a $500 reward in exchange for finding the dog.