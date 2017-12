PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are holding a fundraiser in support of an officer who was shot on Nov. 6.

Officer Angelina Baaklini was shot attempting to detain a 15-year-old who had been reported as a runaway.

Baaklini walked out of Norfolk General Hospital on Nov. 21 after being there for nearly two weeks.

The event is taking place at the Momac Churchland Brewery on Academy Avenue. It goes until 6 p.m.