NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch received the call at 2:42 p.m for the accident at the intersection of W. Olney Road and Wagner Road.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries, but is expected to be okay.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

