Man arrested for growing marijuana in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a man for growing marijuana while serving a warrant on unrelated charges on Thursday.

Officials say that 31-year-old Jeremiah Jacob Betterton was arrested on manufacturing marijuana charges after they were originally trying to serve him a warrant related to domestic assault.

When police entered Betterton’s residence, they smelt a strong marijuana odor coming from the residence. All marijuana plants and paraphernalia were seized by police.

Betterton is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.