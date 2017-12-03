Man arrested for firing shots at two people in Manteo

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Dare County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest of a man who shot at two people in Manteo on Dec 2.

According to the sheriff’s office, they were called at 7:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired by an individual. Upon arrival, investigators discovered that two people were allegedly shot at on Amanda Street but were not hit by gunfire.

The Sheriffs Office with assistance from the Nags Head Police Department arrested 22-year-old Trystan Robert Wiley Beacham near a hotel in Kill Devil Hills this afternoon.

Beacham was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault by pointing a gun, and discharge of a firearm in a prohibited location.

His bond was set at $20,000.