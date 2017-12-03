Florida cop brings K-Y Jelly to courtroom to taunt attempted killer

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WFLA) – A Florida officer who survived a shooting last year brought K-Y jelly to a courtroom to taunt the culprit, The Florida Times-Union reports.

Kevin Rojas, 21, was sentenced to life behind bars for the shooting of an undercover officer who was taking his child to school. The officer is not being named to protect his undercover status.

Authorities say Rojas was fleeing a fight with his girlfriend when he was spotted driving recklessly. Though the officer wasn’t on duty, he decided to pull over Rojas, who was 19 at the time. Rojas exited his white Cadillac and opened fire on the officer, hitting him three times. The officer’s son was not injured.

When the officer returned the fire, Rojas fled the scene, stole a truck and barricaded himself inside his home.

In October, Rojas was found guilty on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, grand theft auto and fleeing.

While speaking at his sentencing hearing this week, the officer pulled out a bottle of the personal lubricant K-Y Jelly, the Florida Times-Union reports.

“I brought a little gift for you,” the officer told Rojas, according to Action News Jax. “You will need it where you are going.”

The officer also called Rojas a coward.

“I will take those bullets instead of a fellow officer and an innocent bystander,” the officer said in court. “When I brought the fight back to you, you ran like a coward.”

Rojas received a maximum sentence of life plus additional years for other crimes.

The Times-Union reported Rojas was smug during the hearing. His family fled the courtroom in tears.