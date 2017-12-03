Firefighters respond to accidental fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews quickly responded to a residential structure fire in the 800 block of Colonel Meade Drive Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:50 a.m. and the first units arrived on scene in the West Haven Lakes neighborhood six minutes later.

Battalion Chief William Kessinger advised that when crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire and smoke showing from the second story windows at the front of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished and damages were confined to the room where the fire started.

The occupants evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters.

No one was hurt or displaced during this incident.

The fire was called under control at 12:21 p.m.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.