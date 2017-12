AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) – Alcohol Law Enforcement Agents arrested the owner of the Dmart on 1st Street on Friday evening.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said the owner was arrested on 12 charges after two loaded guns, 214 ecstasy tablets, marijuana and unauthorized spirituous liquor were found. These were all violations of his ABC license.

Officials says the owner was a convicted felon.

There are no other details.

