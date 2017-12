CHESTERFIELD, Va., (WRIC/WAVY) – According to VDOT, crews are responding to a brush fire on I-95 at mile marker 54 in Colonial Heights.

Chesterfield firefighters say there are several small brush fires along I-95 North from Temple Ave and Rt. 10.

All lanes are now open. A 2.5 mile backup remains. Continue to expect residual delays.