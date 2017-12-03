Motorcyclist dies trying to avoid crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a motorcyclist crashed into a two vehicle accident in the 500 block of Kempsville Road Sunday afternoon.

Initially dispatchers received the emergency call around 11:19 a.m. for a two vehicle accident. Police investigation found that in an attempt to avoid the crash, the driver of the motorcycle traveling in the same area, hit one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

The 75-year-old motorcyclist died on scene.

Roads are blocked off on Kempsville Road between Greenbrier Parkway and Green Tree Road.

Police have not advised if any of the drivers in the other two vehicles were seriously hurt.

