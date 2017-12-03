Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship near Chincoteague

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard medevaced an ill passenger off a cruise ship 60 miles east of Chincoteague, Saturday night.

Watchstanders at the 5th Coast Guard District received notification from personnel on the cruise ship Norwegian Breakaway of a 71-year-old man suffering from acute respiratory distress.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City launched to extract the man from the cruise ship.

Once on scene, the aircrew safely hoisted the man and a ship’s nurse and brought them to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.