Children’s museum brings holiday happiness to kids with special needs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It was a special day for kids with special needs at the Children’s Museum of Virginia in Portsmouth Sunday.

The museum opened early for families of children with special needs to enjoy their holiday activities.

They got the chance to explore all of the exhibits, as well as meet Santa Claus.

“The families that come in today with special needs children can enjoy the museum in a, you know, a slowed down environment, ” said Exhibit Supervisor for Portsmouth Museums Timothy Michalski. “They can also enjoy the activities that we are doing and not feel pressured or stressed and just have a nice, fun relaxed time.”

The kids also got to experience a new exhibit, the sock skating rink, which mimics a real ice skating rink.

The next special event at the museum for kids with special needs is on March 18.