Women concerned after local women’s health care center drops Anthem

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Over the last month, several of you have reached out to 10 On Your Side with concerns about a local women’s group dropping Anthem health care.

Mid-Atlantic Women’s Care, with offices in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk, sent a notice to patients in November that Anthem was no longer in network.

Local women are saying they are concerned. Some cannot afford to pay out of pocket, some don’t want to change doctors during their pregnancy, some are just holding out hope.

We reached out to the executive director of Mid-Atlantic Women’s Care, Robert Sterling.

He sent us a statement saying, in part: The lines of communication remain open for further discussions and it is our hope we can eventually resolve the matter.

The spokesman for Anthem got back to us with a statement saying, in part: For Anthem, our members are our number one priority and we will continue our efforts to reach an agreement that is in their best interests.