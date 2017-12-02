Woman steals bottle of alcohol from York Co. ABC store

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect who stole alcohol from an ABC store November 7.

Deputies say the woman entered the ABC store in the 5000 block of Victory Boulevard around 8 p.m. before concealing a bottle of alcohol in her purse. The woman then left the store after making a purchase.

She was seen leaving in a black Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone able to identify this suspect or has information on this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

