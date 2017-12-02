VBPD holds second public active threat defense workshop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – If you were caught in an active shooter situation — what would you do? That’s the question Virginia Beach Police want to help people find the answer to.

On Saturday, at least 1,000 people turned up for the Virginia Beach Police Department’s second public active threat citizens defense workshop at the Wave Church.

The police department says this isn’t a new program, but recent events have increased interest and participation.

“We kind of give it to them straight up front. It’s a little bit dismal, it’s a little bit dark,” said Sgt. Brian Walters.

Officers say the best thing people can do is be prepared — and that’s what the workshop teaches.

Walters said, “It’s based on real events happening throughout the nation. We call it training for a reason. We give you all the background and why it’s important. Then we tell you the skills and give you what we call KSA’s — knowledge, skills, and abilities — of how you can handle that situation. We do discuss your options of run, hide, fight and we really emphasize the preparedness of it all.”

Officers with other Hampton Roads police departments, as well as representatives from Homeland Security, were also there.

If you’re interested in hosting a workshop for your work or organization, contact the Virginia Beach Police.