Oscar Smith defeats Colonial Forge 27-20 to advance to state title game

STAFFORD (WAVY) — Oscar Smith (12-2) rallied past Colonial Forge 27-20 in double overtime in the Class 6 state semifinals. The Tigers tied the game at 17-17 with five minutes to go in regulation on a touchdown run by Khalid Wilson, that score forced overtime.
Both teams exchanged field goals in the first overtime, and in the second OT, Oscar Smith took a 27-20 lead on a short touchdown run by Cam’Ron Kelly. Oscar Smith forced and recovered a fumble in the second overtime, sealing the win for the Tigers and sending them to the state championship game for the third consecutive year.
And once again, Oscar Smith will face Westfield for the state championship for the third straight season. Westfield won both of the previous state title games against Oscar Smith, 34-28 in double overtime last season and a 49-42 setback in triple overtime in 2015.
Next week’s state title game will take place at Armstrong Stadium on the campus of Hampton University.
VHSL State Football Semifinal
Class 6
Oscar Smith 27
Colonial Forge 20, 2OT
Westfield 18
Woodbridge 7
Class 5
Highland Springs 28
Nansemond River 18
Tuscarora 20
Stafford 17
Class 4
Louisa 20
Lafayette 13
Salem 49
Sherando 14
Class 3
Heritage-Lynchburg 49
Staunton River 35
Hopewell 48
James Monroe 14
VHSL 2
Appomattox 23
Union 20
R.E. Lee-Staunton 27
Poquoson 24, 2OT
VHSL Class 1
Chilhowie 25
Galax 21
Riverheads 17
Essex 14