Oscar Smith defeats Colonial Forge 27-20 to advance to state title game

STAFFORD (WAVY) — Oscar Smith (12-2) rallied past Colonial Forge 27-20 in double overtime in the Class 6 state semifinals. The Tigers tied the game at 17-17 with five minutes to go in regulation on a touchdown run by Khalid Wilson, that score forced overtime.

Both teams exchanged field goals in the first overtime, and in the second OT, Oscar Smith took a 27-20 lead on a short touchdown run by Cam’Ron Kelly. Oscar Smith forced and recovered a fumble in the second overtime, sealing the win for the Tigers and sending them to the state championship game for the third consecutive year.

And once again, Oscar Smith will face Westfield for the state championship for the third straight season. Westfield won both of the previous state title games against Oscar Smith, 34-28 in double overtime last season and a 49-42 setback in triple overtime in 2015.

Next week’s state title game will take place at Armstrong Stadium on the campus of Hampton University.

VHSL State Football Semifinal

Class 6

Oscar Smith 27

Colonial Forge 20, 2OT

Westfield 18

Woodbridge 7

Class 5

Highland Springs 28

Nansemond River 18

Tuscarora 20

Stafford 17

Class 4

Louisa 20

Lafayette 13

Salem 49

Sherando 14

Class 3

Heritage-Lynchburg 49

Staunton River 35

Hopewell 48

James Monroe 14

VHSL 2

Appomattox 23

Union 20

R.E. Lee-Staunton 27

Poquoson 24, 2OT

VHSL Class 1

Chilhowie 25

Galax 21

Riverheads 17

Essex 14