Newport News group hosts special holiday celebration

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A group in Newport News hosted a special holiday celebration Saturday afternoon.

The non-profit group ‘Able R Us’ held its annual Christmas party for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Nearly 450 people from all over Hampton Roads joined the festivities.

Jane Hobbs, founder and president of Able R Us, has coordinated this party for decades and says it’s a special event for everyone involved.

“They know that it’s a party for them. It’s all about them. It’s not very often you can say that this entire thing is about people with special needs,” said Hobbs.

She said the event was funded through donations from the community including the location, the food and even the DJ.

They also presented the guests with a gift in the form of a jacket to keep them warm this holiday season.