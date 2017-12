(WAVY) — While Oscar Smith is heading to the Class 6 state championship game against Westfield, the news was not as good for our other area teams. In Class 5, Nansemond River lost to the two-time state champions from Highland Springs 28-18.

In Class 4, Lafayette failed in its bid to reach the state title game, the Rams lost to Louisa 20-13.

In Class 2, Poquoson took Robert E. Lee to double overtime, but the Islanders fell short, losing 27-24.